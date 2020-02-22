Though the survey indicates that the number of new infections has declined, quite worrying is the finding that the prevalence rate in some key areas is rising.

By EDITORIAL

The most encouraging message from the latest survey on HIV/Aids in Kenya is that progress has been made in the fight against the scourge. There has been a significant reduction in the number of new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths.

According to the Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Kenphia) 2018 survey, the country’s HIV prevalence rate now stands at 4.9 per cent. About 1.3 million adults are living with HIV/Aids, which is 4.9 per cent of those aged between 15 and 64. Interestingly, the HIV prevalence was found to be highest among women, at 6.6 per cent, compared to men at 3.1 per cent.

These are interesting findings the Health ministry and other stakeholders need to work with to define the best approach in a new offensive against HIV/Aids, which remains a serious socio-economic challenge.

The survey, conducted between June 2018 and February 2019 and involving 17,000 households, also found that about 139,000 children are living with HIV in Kenya. Quite encouraging, however, is the finding that 93 per cent of the affected children are on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 67.1 per cent have achieved viral load suppression.

These findings should be pivotal in the next phase of the country’s HIV response. Emphasis must be laid on achieving higher HIV epidemic control as part of the universal health coverage goal.

These are good signs in the campaign against a scourge that ravages the most productive segment of the population, wreaking havoc on the economy. We fully agree with the experts that though this is good news of a major health threat, there is still more work to be done.

The Ministry of Health has an opportunity to concentrate on improving its policies in the fight against HIV. Though the survey indicates that the number of new infections has declined, quite worrying is the finding that the prevalence rate in some key areas is rising.