The row over the implementation of the competency-based curriculum that pitted the Kenya National Union of Teachers against the Education ministry was getting ugly and threatened to derail the project.

Worse, the dispute was boiling down to a contest between Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Yet, this is not a personal or institutional matter; it’s national and for the benefit of the children, hence cannot be personalised or trivialised.

Following a series of meetings of Knut’s top organs, the union has softened its stand and resolved to meet ministry officials to discuss and tackle contentious issues.

That is the way to go, and that has been our position all along. Differences of opinion are vital and, in a national undertaking like rolling out a new curriculum, that is encouraged.

The different views must be listened to and accommodated. However, such difference should not be let to torpedo an otherwise significant national undertaking.

TALENT

There are valid reasons to change the education system.

Having been in place for the past 34 years, during which time the world has undergone radical transformation largely driven by technological advancement, the 8-4-4 system requires change.

Besides, social, cultural, economic and political realities have changed and the skills, knowledge and attitudes required to operate in the new order are phenomenally different.

Precisely, this is what the proposed new education system seeks to address, taking cognisance also of the fact that learners have different abilities, interests and orientations, which have to be factored in the curriculum.

Which is why the CBC puts a premium in nurturing talent; acknowledging that academic prowess is not the ultimate in life since psychosocial skills and collaborative and creative skills are as important as other attributes.

PREPAREDNESS

However, Knut has raised valid concerns about the level of preparedness, capacity of teachers, availability of resources and administrative competencies to implement the curriculum.

Public communication has particularly been appalling. Little has been done to educate the public on what the new curriculum entails and what is expected of them.

No costing has been done to determine the government, parents and communities’ investment.

The consultations have excluded those who matter — teachers, parents and communities — those who have critical roles in the execution.

At a time when public participation in national issues is a constitutional requirement, that cannot be wished away.