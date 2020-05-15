By EDITORIAL

The multi-agency war against doping in Kenya has concentrated on athletics, leaving out other sporting fields.

Prompted by the rising number of Kenyan runners caught doping, the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has teamed up with the Athletes Integrity Unit and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to put in place an elaborate system to fight the use of banned performance-enhancing substances in Kenya in the past two years.

This is understandable, given that more than 60 Kenyan runners have been caught doping. Adak chief executive Japhter Rugut and AK president Jackson Tuwei have acknowledged the progress Kenya has made in the war against doping, saying that the systems are working better.

Riding on technology, especially the Athletes Biological Passport, Adak now has the capacity to do 1,250 tests annually, up from 545 in 2016.

But it should also focus on other sporting disciplines like bodybuilding and weightlifting, which have become notorious for doping.

In 2018, six bodybuilders were caught doping following tests on samples from various championships. Adak banned one athlete for four years and handed two-year bans to others.

Last year, most bodybuilding championships witnessed low turnout as competitors kept off for fear of being nabbed.