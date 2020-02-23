By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

To prosper in any sport, a country must have good infrastructure.

The government has been struggling to provide its sportsmen and women with decent training facilities.

The private sector has also come on board with some good training facilities. International federations, private institutions and other well-wishers have contributed to the success of local sports.

However, there has been great concern over the heavy taxation on donations of sport equipment from international federations, which are purely for development purposes.

In most cases, the taxes levied are so high that the beneficiaries have to let go of them.

That is why the move by the Ministry of Sports to have a tax waiver on all donated sports equipment from abroad is commendable.

Advertisement

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said she will hold talks with the National Treasury’s Ukur Yattani to speed up the process for the welfare of athletes.

Ms Mohamed spoke last Monday when she hosted International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) President Vladimir Lisin.

Already, ISSF is willing to donate Olympic electronic target and training weapons worth millions of shillings to the Kenya Shooting Sports Federation (KSSF) to develop local facilities to make the country the best in Africa.

Shooting, motor rallying and golf are some of the sports that use expensive equipment and, hence, the tax waiver will help in developing them.