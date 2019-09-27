And all top government officials are assigned high-capacity vehicles that guzzle huge amounts of fuel and incur high maintenance costs.

The government has, for the umpteenth time, spelt out a range of measures to cut costs in the wake of an economic crunch. Rising government expenditure has put a heavy strain on the budget while revenues are depressed and signs of improvement are bleak.

Profligate spending remains the greatest malaise afflicting the government. Public money is used without much thinking. For instance, meetings that should ordinarily be held in the office are organised in idyllic resorts at the Coast or in the Rift just to create an opportunity to earn lucrative allowances. In this scheme of things, productivity and unit-cost are never subjects of consideration.

Foreign trips, retreats and workshops, office furniture and equipment, advertising and publicity are among the expenditure streams targeted for trimming. However, the cuts should go deeper. For starters, the government should rationalise its payroll cost, and that requires merging departments and tasks and declaring redundancies. Even within units, it does not make sense to have several support staff who duplicate roles and raise employment costs. And all top government officials are assigned high-capacity vehicles that guzzle huge amounts of fuel and incur high maintenance costs.

Acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, who has directed the cuts across all government ministries and departments, ought to be alive to the reality that, in government circles, these types of circulars are observed more in defiance than adherence. Nobody believes in them and nobody is keen on implementing them.

It is not lost on many that, early in his administration, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared salary cuts within the Executive but nothing happened. On the contrary, the salaries have spiked and the Presidency has become a major spender.

The greatest threat to economic stability is corruption, and Mr Yattani has to devise ways of tracking use of government cash, specifically sealing loopholes for grand theft.

