Today marks the first anniversary of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Arriving at the handshake was as dramatic as it was unexpected. Just a few weeks before, the country was tottering on the edge of the cliff due to violent protests arising from the outcomes of the 2017 elections. About a month earlier, Mr Odinga had been sworn in as the “people’s president”, complicating a delicate situation.

A year later, things have gone full cycle. The immediate consequence of the handshake was to end political conflicts that threatened to tear the country apart. Temperatures cooled down, business revived and the country freed itself to move forward.

Since, the national leadership and the Opposition have displayed a common approach to tackling pertinent issues, among them corruption, which has become the single most frightening threat to growth. The war against corruption has been intensified and many heads are rolling as top government officials are being investigated and charged in courts. That is good for the country. A united front is the surest strategy to tackling such vices.

One of the offshoots of the handshake was the creation of the Building Bridges Initiative. It has crystallised into a vehicle for seeking public views on national issues with the overall objective of seeking lasting solutions to the perennial clashes that attend every election and threaten stability and national unity.

Even so, there are serious concerns that the full details of the handshake remain unknown to ordinary citizens. That everything tends to revolve around the two principals, which in itself is fraught with risks in the sense that the deal ceases to be representative, national and all-inclusive.

Others have got the wrong the end of the stick. Opponents of the handshake within the ruling Jubilee Party perceive it as a roundabout way by the Opposition to join the government through the back door, and hence have attacked and ridiculed it at every turn. Worse, it is being misconstrued in some quarters as an attempt to derail Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for the presidency in 2022.

From the Opposition side, some have interpreted it to mean they have joined government; that they no longer need to check the excesses of the administration. Both positions are misguided. Specifically, we seek to disabuse those in the Opposition of that notion and insist they must play their rightful oversight role.