Others are grappling with inter-ethnic and intra-clan rivalries or cannot handle functions such as health, early childhood education and rural infrastructure.

Counties are grappling with negative politics and poor leadership. Some suffer serious leadership crisis because of governors who do not believe in the rule of law and order.

The allocation from the National Treasury is insufficient and is often delayed, forcing the counties to incur huge debts

The devolved system was launched six years ago in fulfilment of the 2010 Constitution. Its cornerstone is dispersal of power and resources to the grassroots. Underpinning this was the desire to guarantee sharing of national resources; departing from the previous centralised system that favoured some regions and excluded others based on political considerations.

Since inception, the counties have made a difference in the life of the nation. Remarkable developments have been recorded across the country. In line with the constitutional prescription, the counties are entitled to an equal shareable cash not less than 15 per cent of the national income based on last audited financial report. And true to this, the government has upped this and the average allocation is not less than 30 per cent of government revenues.

Cumulatively, the National Treasury has disbursed Sh1.57 trillion to the counties in the past six years, against the overall shareable revenue of Sh7.8 trillion over the period, translating to an average of 20 per cent.

The early years were difficult for the counties. Structures had to be created to support devolution and without tangible incomes, implementation of programmes was problematic. But they have since turned the corner. All the requisite structures have been put in place and they are now better placed to deliver.

Yesterday, Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya launched a progress report that takes us through the journey of devolution and provides interesting insights. Several gains have been, but the counties are singularly struggling due to inadequate funding. And this has different facets.

One, the allocation from the National Treasury is insufficient and is often delayed, forcing the counties to incur huge debts. Two, the counties’ financial management system is weak, occasioning major losses. Three, counties have become the hub for corruption, where phantom projects are conceptualised and fully paid for. Four, and relatedly, wastage is rampant, with resources splashed on meaningless projects.

Five, counties have failed to establish their own revenue-generating systems. Yet, conceptually, counties were expected to organise themselves in such a manner that they create their own wealth by leveraging on their existing resources and capabilities. This has not happened.