Local football is at a crossroads again following Tuesday’s ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) that nullified Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections on a technicality.

In the ruling, delivered via video link in Nairobi, SDT chairman John Ohaga found that the elections, which had taken place at the county level and were due to be held at the national level on March 27, were guided by criteria that locked out other potential candidates.

It was the second time SDT cancelled the elections. The tribunal earlier nullified the exercise on December 3 on the grounds that FKF’s electoral board had not been properly constituted, and the national federation had not conducted proper public participation.

In cancelling the elections, the SDT disbanded FKF’s National Executive Committee, and also recommended that a caretaker committee be formed by football governing body Fifa to take charge of Kenyan football until proper elections are held. The tribunal also said Fifa will have the final say on FKF’s elections.

FKF’s national elections set for March 27 were doubtful in view of the government’s ban on all public gatherings to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

FKF’s insistence on holding the elections in spite of the ban was misguided. The current situation portends a bleak future for Kenyan football. Even worse is the insistence by FKF officials that they were still in charge of running the game, never mind SDT’s recommendations.