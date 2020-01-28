By EDITORIAL

Trade in counterfeit goods denies the government billions of shillings in revenue that would have enabled it to ease its increasing financial pressure. Recent official statistics put the figure at Sh200 billion. The contraband racket thrives through illegal imports. The fake goods find their way into the market through smuggling. Enforcement agencies — including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) — must work together to ensure that all the goods in the market meet the standards.

Counterfeiters are dangerously crafty and technology has made it possible for them to make products that very closely resemble the original in a very short time. However, even more worrying now is the emerging link between the trade in counterfeits and terrorism. This should worry all, considering the mounting terror attacks by Al-Shabaab extremists from neighbouring Somalia.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, proceeds from the smuggling of contraband through Garissa County, which borders lawless Somalia, are being used to fund terrorism. This is a double threat as the trade in counterfeits is an attack on our economy while the terrorists fuel insecurity and wreak havoc on the country. KRA has just destroyed illicit goods with a market value of more than Sh1.5 billion, which it seized from traders in the past financial year alone. The government has also intensified the war on contraband and smuggling, whose proceeds are fuelling the deaths of Kenyans at the hands of the terrorists.