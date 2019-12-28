By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The deadly bomb attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that killed more than 70 people at the weekend signals the resurgence of terror violence in the region and the imperative for enhanced surveillance. In Wajir, an explosion killed at least two people and injured seven others. Only a few days ago, security personnel on patrol narrowly escaped death after a bomb exploded.

VIOLENCE

Cumulatively, there are increasing cases of violence that should alert authorities. The incidents are a reminder that the war against terror is far from over and the gangs are constantly organising themselves and strategising on how to cause more mayhem as they pursue their wicked designs.

From past experience, the attacks are rampant during holidays such as the current one because everyone tends to relax. That is when terror gangs take advantage of the situation to inflict pain.

Kenya is directly involved in all initiatives – political, military and otherwise – to restore sanity in Somalia and specifically, to vanquish terrorists domiciled within that territory. Since 2011, Kenya has maintained a strong contingent of soldiers working under the aegis of African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) whose objective is to demolish terror gangs and enforce the rule of law.

INSECURITY

Advertisement

Al-Shabaab, the militant terror gang based in Somalia, is angry and pained by Kenya’s intervention and has therefore visited mayhem within the country’s borders. Which is why the fight against terrorists in and outside Kenya is important.

Insecurity undermines trade and economic activities. Resources that would otherwise be deployed towards social and economic development are redirected to fight terrorism.

In recent times, relative calm has prevailed in the country as terror attacks noticeably declined. Part of the reason for this is enhanced security operations and collaboration among neighbouring countries and the international community.

But that is not to say we are out of the woods yet. Every single day, the merchants of death plot and strategise on how and when to strike.

RESTORE PEACE

There are signals all around that our region is extremely vulnerable. Thus, the onus is to keep a steady watch and monitor the goings-on to avert any terror attack. In the meantime, Mogadishu together with its neighbours and various international agencies must apprehend the masters of the violence plus their accomplices. Security for the region is non-negotiable.