Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia on Wednesday announced several changes to ensure prompt payment of allowances and other monies to national sports teams.

This follows incessant delays in payment, as was recently experienced by Team Kenya during the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Mr Kaberia also gave an assurance that all sports people carrying the Kenyan flag on international duty will be paid ahead of travel, and that requests for funding will be dealt with within 48 hours.

A handful of Team Kenya members received their local and overseas allowances in Rabat, while the majority returned to the country without getting a penny.

This is despite the fact that the government was furnished with the Games budget as early as January.

This was not the first time teams that had represented the country were not being paid on time.

The Africa Under-20 athletics team had to stage a protest at their hotel in Nairobi, with the Paralympics team also doing the same to get attention.

The delays came after athletics and volleyball team for the African Games were also locked out of their hotel for failure to clear their bills.