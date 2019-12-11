In sum, Nairobi’s case is exceptional and therefore requires exceptional action. Which is why President Kenyatta must act.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

President Kenyatta should intervene to save Nairobi County that has been engulfed in a crisis following a court ruling barring disgraced Governor Mike Sonko from entering his office.

Technically, the county cannot operate because it does not have a governor and a deputy, the latter a consequence of Sonko’s stubborn refusal to appoint a deputy to the office for nearly two years since the exit of the previous occupant Polycarp Igathe.

Article 192 (1) of the Constitution gives the President powers to suspend a county government in case of the following. One, emergency arising out of internal conflict or war; and two, in any other exceptional circumstances. The latter applies in the present situation because the circumstances are grossly exceptional. Framers of the Constitution never anticipated a situation where a county would operate without a deputy. For one, it provides for replacement of the occupant should the office become vacant.

Only that it never stipulated the timeline for making the appointment and that was because it was expected that governors would be people of strong morals with fidelity to the principles of good governance and the rule of the law. But Sonko is a different breed. He did everything outside the rule-book. He is squarely responsible for the mess in the city. It is not lost that he styled himself as the only fellow who could run the city.

In this demented thinking, he sacked nearly the entire County Executive Committee members, shuffled the few remaining and ensured there was no stability and consistency.

The strategy was to create confusion and make himself relevant and indispensable. Add to that was a manic obsession with social media war complete with ragtag goons to physically intimidate all those opposed to his erratic declarations. As he concentrated on all the wrong things, services grounded to a halt and the city became ungovernable.

Advertisement

Even so, Nairobi voters have themselves to blame. That they could elect a character like Sonko, with his temperament and giant-size ego, is monstrous. The city is in turmoil and we have to confront that irrationality. Never again should we be blinded by party and ethnic loyalties and make a mistake of electing such leaders.