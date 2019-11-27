Many have been forced into economic exile — particularly in South Africa, where they often fall victim to the sporadic xenophobic attacks in that country.

Bludgeoning unarmed civilians at a rally is, certainly, not the way to galvanise the nation against a common problem.

By EDITORIAL

An opposition gathering in the Zimbabwean capital Harare last week was brutally dispersed by state security agents, rekindling the sad memories of Robert Mugabe’s 37-year high-handed rule. The main opposition side, Movement for Democratic Change’s (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, intended to deliver an alternative to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state of the nation address from his party’s headquarters in the CBD. However, heavily armed riot police thwarted the event after they descended on the hundreds of party supporters at the venue. Several people, including passers-by, suffered serious injuries.

The police brutality could not have been more inappropriate. One of the burdens that Mugabe bequeathed his motherland is economic sanctions by the West as a result of poor governance and looting of public resources. The government says the sanctions continue to wreak havoc on the economy and it was high time they were lifted. South Africa has agreed to join Harare in pushing for the lifting of the sanctions, hence Mr Chamisa’s readiness to close ranks with President Mnangagwa.

That a nation needs to speak with one voice when confronted with an external threat is a no-brainer. It, therefore, behoves the Zimbabwean leader to do all it takes to win the confidence of the opposition to help him to rally the nation against the sanctions and help to resuscitate the economy.