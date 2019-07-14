By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Saturday was a good day for Kenyan rugby with three national teams — men’s 15s (Kenya Simbas), women’s 15s (Kenya Lionesses) and Kenya Under-20 (Chipu) — winning their respective international matches.

Simbas recovered from a 16-13 first leg defeat they suffered in Kisumu three weeks ago to beat Uganda Cranes 16-5 and retain the Elgon Cup for the fourth consecutive time on a 29-21 aggregate.

Lionesses followed up their 44-13 first leg victory with a 35-5 walloping of Uganda to retain the women’s Elgon Cup on 79-18 aggregate.

Kenya Lionesses were using the Elgon Cup to prepare for a 2020 World Cup Africa qualifier matches against South Africa, Madagascar and Uganda in August.

Perhaps what was inspiring was the juniors’ 26-24 victory over home team Brazil in the ongoing World U-20 Junior Trophy Championship in the South American nation.

Notably, Kenya went into the match on the back of a 63-11 loss to Uruguay in the tournament.

The team, now third in Pool ‘A’, can reach the quarter-finals with victory over Japan on Wednesday. To get onto the global stage, the team won Africa U-20 Championship.

But having failed to qualify for the World Cup, and 2019 Gold Cup cancelled, Simbas will be out of action for a long time.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) officials should seriously think of building a strong team with 2023 World Cup in mind. A good starting point would be to use the U-20 players, who have proven themselves on the global stage, to build a team for the future.