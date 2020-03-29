By EDITORIAL

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted sports activities globally, leading to the postponement of major tournaments.

The 2020 Olympic Games, 2020 European Championships and 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships are some of the international competitions that have been postponed.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Challenge and World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which were to be held in Kenya, have also been postponed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed recently said renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the Nyayo National Stadium will continue as the world battles the deadly virus.

The stadium had already been closed by the time the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported in Nairobi on March 13.

Kenya had been lagging behind in preparations for the two events and their postponement offers the government and Athletics Kenya more time to prepare.

Workers and sports administrators supervising the renovations must take precautions to avoid contracting the disease even as they work round the clock to ensure Kenya is not caught off-guard when normalcy resumes in the world of sport.

With most training camps and public sports facilities closed, athletes should devise unique training programmes to stay in top form.