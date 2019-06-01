The solution to the traffic control challenges is not to exempt the leaders from experiencing them.

If leaders are truly the servants of the people, the increasing propensity to reward themselves with preferential treatment negates that very notion.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai’s recent directive increasing the categories of VIPs who should enjoy special traffic clearance on the roads is questionable. It is, indeed, an implicit admission of the glaring failure to properly control traffic. No wonder some MPs have accused the IG of overstepping his mandate, saying he risks contravening the Traffic Act. Only the President, ambulances, the fire brigade and police cars on special missions are entitled to that privilege.

There is no question as to why ambulances and fire engines deserve traffic clearance. The Head of State’s security is, of course, paramount. As the holder of the topmost office in the land, his movement must never be hindered at any time. However, as happens elsewhere in the world, there is a need for alternative means to ease the President’s travel. Helicopters often come in handy. If traffic is frequently brought to a total standstill just to allow the leader to pass, this badly inconveniences other citizens.

Including the Speakers of the Senate and the National Assembly, the Chief Justice, Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretaries, and other officials will further compound the endemic traffic mess in Nairobi. It would, in fact, make more sense for more leaders to experience what fellow Kenyans endure all the time so that they can help find solutions.

If leaders are truly the servants of the people, the increasing propensity to reward themselves with preferential treatment negates that very notion. The solution to the traffic control challenges is not to exempt the leaders from experiencing them. This directive should be withdrawn, as it is bound to aggravate a hopeless situation. Part of the long-term solution is the ongoing construction of more roads and the expansion of existing ones. Building subways would also help ease congestion.