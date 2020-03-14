By EDITORIAL

The panic that has gripped the country following Friday’s announcement of the first coronavirus case in the country is worrying.

Scenes witnessed in supermarkets and other retail outlets where people are rushing to buy foodstuff and other household necessities for fear of a lockdown shows many are not listening to cautionary measures being issued by the government and experts. Such reactions are likely to make the situation worse.

Indeed, it is gratifying that some retailers have issued statements to assure the public of adequate stocks of essential commodities.

PRICE INCREASES

Commodity and trade regulators have equally cautioned against price increases to cash in on the fluid situation.

What is infuriating is the reckless behaviour of individuals circulating fake and insensitive messages on social media, creating unnecessary alarm and despondency.

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has correctly declared that the greatest challenge is not the fight against the virus itself but fear, rumours and stigma. Caution is paramount and all of us must be sensible and responsible.

Thus far, the government has acted professionally. Admitting infection within our borders was the first bold step towards tackling it.

For it was just but a matter of time before it landed on our doorsteps. With more than 100 countries reporting infections and 4,000-plus deaths, the grim reality is that we are all vulnerable which necessitates collective and strategic responses.

Everyone has a duty to stop or manage infection. Personal hygiene and community responsiveness are crucial. Political leadership is pivotal. Adequate resources have to be channelled to deal with the crisis and importantly, mitigate its impact.

PREPAREDNESS

For the public, the key is to observe the guidelines provided by the authorities. Regulations on non-essential travel, public transport and social gatherings have to be observed.

Even so, the central issue is the state of preparedness of public health facilities. Government’s declaration that it has adequate facilities at the national and county levels to deal with any infection is assuring.

But that is not enough. Kenyans are still sceptical that the right infrastructure is in place to tackle the challenge should cases multiply. More has to be done. Public information and communication has to be intensified to clarify facts and allay fears over the virus.