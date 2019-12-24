By EDITORIAL

Merry Christmas to all our esteemed readers! We join in the celebrations to mark this auspicious day when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a critical milestone in the faith, a historical moment and turning point in the world’s foremost religion. It is a moment for merriment and felicitations, but also for introspection and reflection.

This is the occasion to review what transpired during the year, celebrate the highs and reflect on the lows and, in particular, seek ways and means of making amends where things did not work. Top on the agenda is an examination of the political landscape for it defines the nation’s life. Politics influences governance, resource allocation and utilisation, as well as social relations.

The year recorded relative stability, attributed to the rapprochement between erstwhile hostile political leaders President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga after a historic handshake in March last year. Coming against the backdrop of extreme acrimony arising out of the viciously contested 2017 presidential elections, the political truce cooled temperatures and set the country on the path of reconciliation and renewal.

The Building Bridges Initiative was birthed and a task force appointed to collect and collate views from the public to deal with the pain points that cyclically lead the county to the precipice. Last month, the BBI task force presented its report to the principals that was subsequently publicised with the accent that Kenyans should seize it, familiarise themselves with it and give suggestions on improving it. The team’s mandate has since been extended to include paving the way for implementation.

Related to politics is governance. Corruption, mismanagement and wastefulness dominated national discourse. Mega corruption scandals were reported during the year, ranging from the dams to parastatal pilferage. Several top government and county officials implicated in corruption deals were arrested. A host of Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal chiefs were seized and charged in court over graft. Three governors — Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) — were forced out of office over corruption charges.

This gave some comfort that there was resolve to deal with this intractable vice that has refused to go away. Put differently, it is a menace that the government has singularly failed to curb.

Apprehension over judicial process

Investigative agencies like the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecution made a good account of themselves for leading the crusade and securing prosecutions. Even so, the upset is that few of those cases have been prosecuted to their logical conclusion. Few individuals have been convicted, jailed or otherwise punished. Two issues arise: That the investigations have been adjudged ineffective; and the judicial process is defective, sluggish and lethargic. All this creates apprehension over the vitality of the judicial process to deal with corruption cases. Conversely, it gives impetus to the corrupt to continue with their sinister designs with the confidence that they would never suffer recompense for their transgressions.

The challenge for the new year is to streamline and expedite investigative and legal processes to deal with graft and bring an end to this veritable threat to our social and economic prosperity.

Security remained a major threat during the year. Attack of the Dusit Hotel in Nairobi early in the year, which claimed more than 20 lives, stood out as one of the sad episodes in the unending series of terrorist attacks in the country. The saving grace was that, in comparative terms, the country experienced fewer incidents — a statement to the fact that the security agencies have upped their game. Notwithstanding that, the threat remains alive and, consequently, the imperative for unfaltering surveillance.

The economy was a subject of concern, given the falling indicators. There was a general slide of economic performance, but without any strategic response to tackle it. Cost of doing business continued to rise as the economic conditions became unstable — such that although the inflation was not as extreme, cash was in short supply. Various listed companies issued profit warnings, unemployment soared and projects stalled.

Put together, there were challenges and successes. As we celebrate Christmas, we should also make a commitment to make a difference in society. Let us celebrate with moderation, do the right things and, particularly, observe safety on the roads.