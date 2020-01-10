By EDITORIAL

Political parties play a pivotal role in the country’s governance.

It is to them that the national and county governments owe their existence. Granted, there are some independents but their impact is minuscule.

It is by strengthening and democratising these units of political mobilisation that it is possible to enhance governance right from the grassroots to the national level.

Parties have their own ideologies and ideally should attract and recruit only members who believe in what they stand for.

In the national and county governments, the parties seek to promote key values and eschew vices.

But again, this is the ideal situation. The reality of our political parties is that they tend to be mere vehicles used by the owners to achieve their personal goals.

The frequent chaotic nominations have exposed them as organisations that are highly undemocratic and discriminatory.

SONKO SAGA

The raging leadership crisis in Nairobi is a broad indictment of parties.

Being in charge of the most important county that controls the national capital, the Jubilee Party should have taken a keener interest in the goings on following the arraignment of Governor Mike Sonko over graft allegations.

The crisis has been compounded by the Court of Appeal endorsement of a High Court ruling requiring officials facing criminal cases to stay away from their offices until they are cleared.

Now, Mr Sonko, who has for a good two years dilly-dallied over the appointment of his deputy, has nominated someone to fill the vacancy, sparking off varying interpretations of the Court of Appeal ruling.

The crux of the matter is whether such officials are barred from buildings or from exercising the roles of that particular office, which would be more logical.