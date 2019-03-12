By EDITORIAL

Environmental threats posed by chemical products require a collective global campaign, especially by the industrialised North.

It is emerging that the production of chemicals is growing fast and, unless checked, will double in the next decade and create worse challenges.

And since it is a multimillion-dollar industry, those involved are fiercely reluctant to co-operate in crusades to minimise production.

Increase in chemical emission is worrisome. This is one of the agenda items at the UN Environmental Assembly (Unea) taking place in Nairobi this week. Unea must pronounce itself on the matter.

The “Global Chemical Outlook” report tabled at the assembly paints a grim picture. The world produces 2.3 billion tonnes of chemicals with a cumulative cash value of $5 trillion. But that is just the tip of the iceberg; it is projected to double by 2030.

Add to this the human cost. The World Health Organisation estimates that the chemicals cause a grave danger to the environment, leading to the deaths of millions of people.

In 2016, some 1.6 million people were under threat of chemical-induced diseases. Add to this other elements that cause diseases and the threats humankind face become even graver. Global warming as a result climate change caused by human activities is an example.

Several commitments have been made at the global conferences to lessen, if not eliminate, practices that cause huge pollution.

Among these is the drive to reduce carbon emissions by offering incentives to countries that demonstrate viable strategies.

However, as the latest report acknowledges, countries are good at making promises but hardly follow them up with action.

For example, the Sustainable Development Goals, assented to by the international community in 2015, include at least seven goals on environmental conservation.

Environmental issues are platforms for geopolitical contestations. Industrialised and rich countries, which produce the largest amount of pollutants, consistently resist tough measures to control their emissions.

And despite the resources and infrastructure to mitigate the adverse effects, developing countries are hapless targets and hardly prepared to absorb the negative effects.

At the national level, countries have taken some policy and legal decisions that have made a difference in mitigating against environmental degradation. Kenya, for instance, banned plastic carrier bags.

But long-lasting solutions must transcend borders. We call for global commitment to deal with environmental challenges.