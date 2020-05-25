By EDITORIAL

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy, directly contributing 26 per cent of the gross domestic product. This explains why the sector is among the key beneficiaries of the Sh53.7 billion stimulus programme unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta in response to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It will receive some Sh4.5 billion.

The urgency is evident in the decision to ensure that Sh3 billion goes directly to 200,000 small-scale farmers to enable them to buy inputs and alleviate their suffering.

INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

The horticulture and flower producers, who have been directly hit by the restricted access to international markets, were not left behind. They were allocated Sh1.5 billion to enable them to get their produce to the market.

These are important measures. As the country fights the health crisis, it is the farmers who will ensure that the people are fed. Cash crops, including horticultural produce and flowers, are reliable sources of foreign exchange, which the country badly needs to meet other pressing needs. It is also noteworthy that S850 million has been allocated to rehabilitating wells and water pans and sustaining the growing of crops in arid and semi-arid areas.

TANGIBLE REFORMS

It is becoming increasingly clear that, in the post-pandemic period, there will be an increased need for tangible reforms in the agricultural sector.

Besides boosting the growing of food crops such as maize, there is also a need to pay attention to the traditional foreign exchange earners, including tea.