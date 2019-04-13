By JOEL ONYANGO

The March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga is to blame for the divisions currently rocking the Jubilee Party.

It should be clear that it was after the handshake that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho told an ODM rally in Busia town that, under express directions from Raila, he would stop at nothing to ensure Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t succeed the President in 2022.

This was later followed by plans by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, also Siaya senator, to impeach the DP. It is not by coincidence that these developments are taking place after the handshake.

DEVELOPMENT

A team of ODM legislators has now joined hands with those opposed to the Deputy President under the “Kitaeleweka” banner, a clear indication that the purpose of the handshake has nothing to do with the unity of Kenyans but to fight Ruto ahead of 2022.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Kenyatta misled Kenyans when he said that the unity pact with Odinga was aimed at uniting the country and speed up the Jubilee development agenda across the country.

In any case, the unity pact is now dividing members of the Jubilee Party, threatening the implementation of what is called the “Big Four agenda”, which is only on paper.