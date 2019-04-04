‘Huduma Namba’ listing a great Kenyan idea whose time has come

The newly launched digital listing of people and issuance of a unique identification number will help the State to easily manage security and other sensitive matters of national importance.

The system will centralise all official identification documents, such as ID, driving licence, passport, KRA PIN and birth certificate. That will help to eliminate fraudsters who use fake documents to con other people.

Biometric registration is more efficient than the current manual one. Countries such as India have turned to digital technology for provision of reliable identification and authentication for citizens’ security and convenience.

PLANNING

Niims, or ‘Huduma Namba’, will help the government in other areas — such as project resource allocation, national planning and social services, inclusing for people living with disabilities.

The ongoing registration will run for 45 days — 7am to 5pm daily, including weekends and public holidays.

Let us avoid last-minute rush.

Jacob Oluoch, Kisumu

* * *

The launch of ‘Huduma Namba’ registration by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leaders across the country on Tuesday may fail to yield the desired success due to ignorance. Most Kenyans have little or no knowledge about what it entails.

Since the court case lodged by human right groups was dismissed, the government should carry out a nationwide enlightenment campaign — lest we end up with a white elephant.

Joseph Macharia, Nairobi

* * *

Some Christian clerics have claimed that ‘Huduma Namba’ is the dreaded 666 satanic code.

However, if they don’t agree with the registration, instead of making unsupported claims, why not prove it with the Bible — the main reference for christians?

This seems like a malicious ploy to discourage registration and should be roundly ignored.

Miriam Onginjo, Kisumu

* * *

‘Huduma Namba’ will unearth corrupt deals made using fake IDs as it did for ghost workers.

We need to also know the number of foreigners in our country and their business here, and whether it’s legitimate.

Emily Mbashu, Taita-Taveta

* * *

Niims is a noble strategy to strengthen surveillance, including economic crimes and service delivery, but also assisting during emergencies such as disasters.

Loading it with bio data such as DNA, ABO blood groupings and Rhesus factor will assist in key health services: Body identification, blood transfusion, tissue transplants, linking with relatives and other forensics.

Dr Simon Kibias, Nairobi

* * *

‘Huduma Namba’ sceptics should tell us why they are opposed o it yet they register as voters, mobile telephone lines and mobile money lenders.