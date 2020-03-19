They could even be watching videos that may not be helpful to them — sometimes even adult content.

The Education ministry’s decision to deliver the curriculum through radio, television and social media platforms such as YouTube and Kenya Education cloud is a great step amid the coronavirus threat.

Standard Eight and Form Four candidates will, in a few months, sit their examinations and this will help them to revise while at home.

During this time, when the government has discouraged unnecessary movement, the students will most of the time be under “lockdown” in their homes. They should use this time to read their books and follow the programmes broadcast by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

But there are barriers to success. Radio and TV programmes may be interfered with or the students lose interest in listening or watching the programmes. The students could also be concentrating on the phone in the guise of learning yet they are playing games or even chatting with friends. They could even be watching videos that may not be helpful to them — sometimes even adult content.

Lastly, not all students can access the internet, leave alone gadgets such as a phone, and not every household has a radio or TV set. So it is not possible for students in such homes to benefit from the programming.