The contents of the released BBI report should form the basis for a national discussion. It is about what ails the country and its people.

Following the historic March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his erstwhile political rival, Raila Odinga, it is an undeniable fact that Kenyans have been waiting for the Building Bridges Initiative report with bated breath.

Unfortunately, prior to the release of the BBI report, the country had become a theatre of political theatrics and empty speculations.

Needless to mention that even after the launching of the BBI report by President Kenyatta, continues to attract mixed reactions.

Let Kenyans read the report, discuss it and make the right choices for future generations. If at all the report is about the well-being of citizens, we welcome it with both hands.

As proposed in the report, salaries of all government workers should be capped and measures put in place to curb greed that has stunted the Kenyan economy by stopping public servants from conducting business with State.

One of the most interesting proposals is promoting whistleblowing with up to five per cent of the stolen funds being given to informers. Of course, their protection is key.

Indeed, this is a major step towards fighting graft in the country. Corruption is a monster that seems have the proverbial nine lives.

It is time “Wanjiku” sought lasting solutions rather than wait till the nation is on the precipice.

While the report has addressed the issues of tribal animosity, it may not be a panacea of current political divisions.

The current Constitution, which was promulgated in 2010 has failed due to selfish political interests and personal aggrandizement.

Regrettably, the TJRC report which was handed to President Kenyatta by the late Bethuel Kiplagat in 2014 continues to gather dust in the government archive.

The current and previous regimes are notorious of forming taskforces and commissions of inquiry whose findings are not implemented even after gobbling taxpayers’ money.

But it is evident that, this time round, the President is keen on delivering his promise to the people. We are likely to see much speedier implementation of the final report that will follow the national conversation kicked off last Wednesday.

The time for action is now. After all, who wants call home a nation that does not uphold electoral justice and only breeds feelings of alienation and resentment?