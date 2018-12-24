By MANYATTA NJUE

This year’s KCSE results have confirmed that, with the right attitude of parents, teachers and the learners, any child who joins secondary school can successfully learn and far surpass his or her performance in KCPE.

An analysis of the 2018 KCSE results showed that students who had scored as low as 107 marks in the 2014 KCPE could, with concerted efforts, score grade C in KCSE. Many who had scored a mean of less than 50 percent (below 250) in KCPE scored C+ (Plus) and above in KCSE.

This is a clear demonstration that failure at one level of academic or any other life is not automatically an indicator of failure in the future.

After poor KCPE posting sterling performance in KCSE, these students’ poor scores in KCPE no longer matter. This experience gives the government policy on 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school a lot of credibility. A poor performance in KCPE can easily change to good a grade in KCSE.

Parents and teachers should up their game in encouraging students to address factors that led to poor performance in KCPE and impress on them that, through working on those factors, they can easily make it in KCSE.

The greatest of all the factors causing failure is the attitude of students and teachers towards overcoming challenges to learning and adults’ ignorance on how children can be helped, mentored, monitored and encouraged to work hard and smart to overcome their difficulties and post good results.

With determination, nothing is impossible.