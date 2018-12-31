And this shouldn’t always wait for a new year or month; change happens at any time and at any moment.

This entails prioritising self-care and self-love above what the society’s idea of change is.

If at all a new year means a new beginning to you, consider going for the important goals.

Show me who invented New Year resolutions and I’ll tell you what’s wrong with it.

The tradition was invented by a group of guilty people, who feel sorry for themselves. People who have spent the best part of the year lavishly and in disuse and now burdening a new year with a promise of reversing their misery.

Unless you are a company, coming up with a strategic plan, New Year resolutions are just limits we put on ourselves. They are promises we make for ourselves to feel better; a temporary sedative we give ourselves before we reincarnate to our old selves.

Instead of limiting yourself to some specific, wishful promises, how about being open-minded, exploring what life has to offer?

We were never created like a robot, with pre-set commands. Man is an intelligent being, innovative and creative, designed to pursue adventures and outgrow his limitations and do the things he thinks he can’t. And New Year resolutions negate that. Embrace the freedom of being open and contented in one’s mind.

