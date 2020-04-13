Social safety nets, in the form of cash or in-kind transfers, with intervention by health and nutrition officials, can protect the most vulnerable.

The spread of Covid-19 is threatening millions of people already made vulnerable by food insecurity, malnutrition and unsafe food, particularly in Africa.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) says the East Africa Community has 27 million food-insecure people, including four million refugees, with over 10 million in Kenya.

To avert a food security crisis the country should, first, closely monitor food prices and markets. Transparent dissemination of information will strengthen government management of the food market, prevent consumers from panicking, and guide farmers to make rational production decisions.

Secondly, it should ensure international and national agricultural and food supply chains function normally. During this pandemic, China opened a “green channel” for fresh agricultural products and banned unauthorised roadblocks.

Thirdly, as lockdown and curfew measures increase the demand for home delivery of groceries, e-commerce companies are using contactless delivery, ruling out person-to-person interaction.

Fourthly, social safety nets, in the form of cash or in-kind transfers, with intervention by health and nutrition officials, can protect the most vulnerable.

Lastly, building an even more resilient food system will ensure that they are not easily shaken by unforeseen epidemics.