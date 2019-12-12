The long-awaited Building Bridges Initiative report was finally handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi, recently.

And the manner in which it was greeted by Kenyans was, in my view, suggestive of these words of the Italian Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519): “You do ill to praise, but worse to censure, what you do not understand."

While some groups have billed the report as the panacea for all that ails the country, others seem only bent on finding something and everything to carp about in it.

The truth, however, is that not a single Kenyan, not even that politician usually bumptious about the most recondite of stuff, can yet claim mastery of BBI's sense.

And it's only good that the report marks the beginning of a long, polymorphic conversation. It's not that Kenyans do not understand what ails their country.

NATIONAL COHESION

It's rather about the questions that we need to ask ourselves and find answers to, with a view to augmenting our art of living together.

Should it not be easy, for example, to see the incaution in insisting on making your favourite man or woman president in a country full of tribal division?

Peace comes unglued when and where the communal being of society is atomised.

How many of those politicians who both seek and hold leadership positions recognise the need for and believe in a national cohesion?

What's the place of the country in our democracy when we form and parade, as political parties, tribal groupings and alliances?

Peace is a yardstick of communal relations. So, when we wangle out of ethnic communion, how do we hope to attain and consummate a national concord?

We all know that a government system that's all-inclusive is the backbone of any nation's unity. But are power and government in Kenya about all the over 40 tribes she's proudly home to?

PEACE

Just like the false notion that terror is undergirded by some religious conviction, our political and economic follies flow from the palaver that our welfare is somewhat threatened.

As we continue to read and decipher the contents and recommendations of the BBI report, it is important that we each commit ourselves anew to the Kenyan project.

BBI might not speak to the desperate slant and interests of all of us. But the peace of coming together to reason with and understand each other would be a page in history.

That which is most commonly good is seldom enjoyed together, yet when it is so sought, humanity glimpses the longed-for ultimate of peace, beauty, oneness and perfection.