DR Congo’s newly elected President Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila have decided to form a coalition government. This follows the former’s election that saw the first peaceful transition of power since DRC’s independence from Belgium in 1960.

Tshisekedi has not been able to fully exercise his power due to the influence that Kabila has in the country. For instance, Tshisekedi was unable to push through his choice of prime ministers as Kabila’s Common Front for Congo (CFC) wields a huge majority in Parliament.

A coalition is not what the country needs at the moment. This is a country that has been under bad leadership for a long time. Tshisekedi was seen as a leader who could transform Congo long even before his election but that dream has been thwarted by the deal with the former long-serving president.

Having a coalition government is like offering Kabila a route back to power through the back door, considering the political power and support that he enjoys.

This is a country that has been marred by corruption and abuse of human rights even under Kabila; how can Tshisekedi now grant him power? It makes little sense. This was Congo’s chance for transformation from what transpired under one-party rule.

Alone in power, it would be easy for Tshisekedi to stamp his authority and breathe fresh air into a country that had almost lost track politically and implement his philosophy for he would not need to consult.

With Kabila, the opportunity for a new Congo has been lost.