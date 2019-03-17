Compared to those who misuse their positions or power to grow illicit wealth, these have no place in the public eye.

The cries over corruption in the national government and in the counties are too loud, though maybe not loud enough.

That Kenya has experienced some of the worst forms of corruption over time is not in doubt. Coupled with the cancer of tribalism, clannism, nepotism and favouritism, it is a country that has suffered and is still suffering some of the worst forms of human rights abuse in terms of denying citizens economic opportunities, rights, goods and services and, worse still, sabotage in development and a confused political dispensation.

Yet even when presented with chances, we still make bad choices and cry later about our own choices. We then blame the leaders for our mistakes and blame them when they fail or exploit us.

Today if you are an honest worker in public or private service, it is unlikely you will experience so much opulence or wealth, unless you are lucky enough to land a position that rewards well. So, in essence, most workers should ordinarily live modestly.

These honest servants have no honour in their community if they seek political or other influential positions in the society.

In the eyes of most of Kenya’s public, guys who fail to grow wealthy due to their honesty are either lazy, visionless or poor schemers. Compared to those who misuse their positions or power to grow illicit wealth, these have no place in the public eye. After all in Kenya, money and wealth of whatever shade buys power, influence and positions.

Is it because of the materialistic nature of the world? I don’t think so. Some societies have over time created a culture that values honesty and altruism. Some Western societies display these habits.

Does Kenya stand a chance to rid itself the culture of corruption? A tall order! It is difficult and a tough nut to crack! However, it has to be done, else the country collapses and her future as viable state get completely sabotaged. No country on earth has or can progress with the humongous levels of corruption that we are in. It is simply not possible. A society that just benefits a few to the detriment of the many is bound to fail.

So the Kenyan society is corrupt. This corruption is really bad for the country. A lot of risks especially of a political nature have to be taken to get rid of this monster, otherwise it will swallow all of us. We have to halt it. We need a cultural revolution in which everyone is taught to despise the vice.