By JOHN WAMBUA

In its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya has given little attention to the most vulnerable in the society, such as people with disabilities (PWDs).

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be severer on PWDs, owing to the fact that the plans being rolled out to contain the pandemic are not responsive to their circumstances.

The virus outbreak is also likely to exacerbate the myriad difficulties that PWDs face.

At the time many groups are clamouring for attention, the government is duty-bound to ensure that the responses and plans that are put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic do not deprioritise the vulnerable.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Information concerning the pandemic, especially by the Health ministry, should be disseminated in formats that PWDs can access — such as Braille, sign language and other formats and employ use of assistive technologies.

Placement of hygiene essentials such as water, soap and sanitisers in private and public places should be in strategic locations to reduce accessibility barriers.

As the Transport ministry reduces the number of passengers per trip in public service vehicles, care should be given to the impact this directive will have to the vulnerable members of society.

The serious difficulties PWDs face in public transport during relatively normal times could increase with the crisis.

Jostling for the few seats available is inevitable and that will, definitely, put PWDs at a great disadvantage.

As we are encouraged to practise social distancing and, in some cases, self-isolation to avoid contact, that may not be practical for PWDs as some cannot avoid close round-the-clock contact with their caregivers.

PANIC BUYING

The announcement of the first case caused panic buying. But as others scrambled for the basic supplies, PWDs were literally pushed to the margins. There is an undeniable link between poverty and disability and only those with economic ability could ‘panic-buy’. As the government considers free distribution of basic hygiene essentials, PWDs should not be deprioritised.

Working from home, which is being encouraged, may also pose a challenge to PWDs who are breadwinners. Staying at home might mean losing an income. The government should consider giving PWDs financial support.

Supermarkets and other shopping outlets have been directed to reduce the number of shoppers in the premises at nay one time to minimise contact. They should exempt vulnerable people such as the elderly and PWDs from queuing.

Public offices that offer disability services should remain open whenever possible; otherwise, alternative mechanisms should be sought.

This and more measures should be put in place as we do our part to flatten the curve. This is not a task for the government alone but a collaborative effort.