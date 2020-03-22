By KAMAU MWANGI

We need to take advantage of social distancing in our fight against the Corvid-19 global pandemic; it is better, and more sustainable, than business closures.

And sustainability is important in this context because we don’t know for how long the coronavirus threat is going to be with us. We, therefore, ought to adopt measures that can be sustained in the long run.

Business closures are not that sustainable. Just as we have successfully preached the handwashing gospel, we can do a similarly thing for social distancing.

HANDSHAKE

Just as we have managed to get people to snub the handshake, we can similarly get them to maintain a distance of at least a metre apart. It is just a matter of running repetitive messages in the media.

The marketplaces should be expanded, with traders being allowed to display their wares on the side of the roads leading into and out of the market.

That is as opposed to restricting them into the main marketplaces, where you end up with crowding.

Rather than close the markets, therefore, we can expand them onto the roads, so that people can shop without crowding.

The same would apply with cafes and bars: The operators should be allowed to arrange their tables and chairs outside. That way, they can be spread widely to avoid crowding.

CLOSE BARS

That is, definitely, a better alternative than closing down bars or restricting their hours too much. When you close the bars, the operators will opt to sell alcohol clandestinely in crowded back rooms.

That could lead to disaster — not just with regard to coronavirus but also other diseases that are easily spread in congested spaces.

Closure or restriction of bars is not something to be taken lightly. Some people are very deeply addicted to their alcohol and will go to any length to get it.

Just as some people seek solace in their religion, so do others opt for their beers and spirits.

Also remember that the alcohol industry is one of the biggest employers in this nation.

Just go to any town or shopping centre and count the number of bars vis-à-vis other businesses; they are often more.

Whatever the concerned officials do, they should remember that they need the people’s support in the fight against coronavirus. If, in the name of fighting the pandemic they ‘wrong’ the people, there might be rebellion. People may opt to go against the anti-coronavirus measures deliberately, not reporting suspected cases and so on.

And it could get worse. We have seen people attacking anti-ebola teams in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is a fight that the government can’t win alone: It needs the support of the people.

We need to avoid rushing into a lockdown. If we shut down the country too early, people may have already got tired or figured ways out of the lockdown by the time when they would really be necessary (if it comes to that).