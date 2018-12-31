If the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Union get their way, there will be another strike early this year.

This is to protest delocalisation of teachers that their employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), has been carrying out since early last year.

The teachers’ unions have raised many issues. But whatever arguments one may have against delocalisation, these should not be the basis for a national strike by teachers.

It is arguable that the TSC should have staggered the programme, beginning with new promotions and phasing out the locally deployed institutional leaders as they retire or when they are next due for promotion.

That would have taken 10-20 years to effect, however, because a majority of school heads and deputies are in their mid-forties, just shy off the mandatory retirement age of 60.

To their credit, TSC has ensured that delocalised officers settle in their new stations and enjoy a peaceful transition.

LEARNERS' WORLDVIEW

But does delocalisation have a positive impact in the general provision of service in such a critical sector? It is true that many schools, especially in peri-urban and rural set-ups, have almost always had all the teaching staff come from the same locality. With support staff from the locality, that gives the institution a tribal image, later affecting the learners’ worldview.

Hence, a delocalised teaching force would encourage a healthy cross-cultural exchange that can be the trigger for a more inclusive and much-touted national unity.

A delocalised leadership also tends to reduce financial and other malpractices. There are schools where serious official business is transacted in the prevalent local language and the secretary translates the minutes.

It is not unusual to find a great discrepancy in what is recorded and the actual proceedings. Tenders end up in the hands of relatives or a small cartel and jobs are given to cronies and kin. Disciplinary issues involving staff and students are usually dealt with unprofessionally since nobody wishes to rock the communal way of doing things.

FRESH THINKING

A case in point is the recent highlighting of pregnancies among thousands of primary school girls, to the embarrassment of all right-minded citizens, yet a keen outsiders’ eye, without the shadow of sociocultural practices to deter him or her, would have acted differently in good time.

Above all, delocalisation will, in due course, inject fresh thinking and new ways of approaching traditional challenges affecting the internal processes of the school and even the relationship of the school and the community.

This is because the new leadership will be under pressure to find ways of building bridges and maintaining existing ones with all stakeholders while remaining cognisant of the fact that acceptance or rejection depends on performance, not an attachment to the community.