By JOSEPH MUTHAMA

The good tidings that the reformist prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, whom many in Africa and beyond have come to admire because of his determination to reawaken a giant that has for a long time been subdued by ethnic leadership, are under threat.

The ugly head of regional dominance resurfaced recently with an attempted coup in Amhara region that resulted in the death of the premier’s ally and army chief of staff, Gen. Seare Mekomen.

Almost 2.5 million people have been misplaced by ethnic violence. For years, as a result of a historical injustice, the Tigray have dominated the government. Ahmed is trying to change that by bringing in reformists in the military, intelligence services and regional governments.

That could be the cause of the unease for a people who, for two decades, were impervious to change.

ETHNICITY

It is unfortunate that the continent has to grapple with ethnicity in this age. Most countries, especially Kenya, should keenly observe the events in Ethiopia. In our political set-up, we are enmeshed with popularising ethnicity through tribal strength with the sole aim of political dominance.

Most people will loudly claim that ours is a democracy. However, Kenya’s style of democracy is purely ethnic. Since the advent of multi-partyism in the country, regions and tribes have come together to clinch political power.

The political tensions every time there is an election are a result of tribal imbalance in the ruling set-up. The domination of the big tribes in our politics was brought out clearly after the disputed 2017 presidential poll.

HANDSHAKE

This is why Kenyans should support the ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga if it will address this perennial problem in Kenya, where we have never had a truly representative government.

The Ethiopian problem should directly touch on its neighbours and all people of goodwill should support PM Ahmed’s efforts to slay the dragon of ethnic politics because it portends doom for the continent as a whole.

David M. Kigo, Nairobi

* * *

In recent times, Sudan has been hitting international headlines for all the wrong reasons. Despite the ousting of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir in April after three decades in power, political imbroglio persists.

Peaceful demonstrations in the capital Khartoum have morphed into a violent crackdown with more than 130 people killed and more others maimed since June 3.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change movement, which has been agitating for civilian rule and political, economic and social change, is sidelined by the junta while economic recession looms.

It behoves bodies such as the African Union and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development as well as the international community to rise to the occasion and address Sudan’s crisis expeditiously. Time is of the essence as regards this grave matter.