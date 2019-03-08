‘Handshake’ ideals must be upheld for Kenya to progress

By SAMUEL MWANGOO

On March 9, 2018 the country woke up to one of the biggest political milestones when the two most antagonistic political entities agreed to drop hostilities and work together.

On that day, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga announced their decision during a ‘handshake’ ceremony in Nairobi. It was meant to end the political instability that had rocked the country for long.

On the big anniversary today, we need to remind ourselves what the country has undergone since.

While the whole world was focused on the political ridge between the two most influential political entities — Jubilee and Nasa — no one could tell that we would soon be celebrating unity and an end to the chaos.

In the one year since, a lot has been witnessed development-wise.

INVEST

Immediately after the handshake, last March, several Western allies promised to invest in the country’s economy.

Led by China, the UK and the US, they gave Kenya a big boost in terms of investment. China promised to invest over Sh15 billion in the Export Processing Zones, a move that will see over 100,000 Kenyans getting jobs. The UK, on the other hand, promised to invest about Sh50 billion.

It is evident that a peaceful nation encourages investors and, through national reconciliation, Kenya is doing just that.

President Kenyatta met US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. The US promised to increase it's partnership ties with Kenya and promised to work to strengthen Kenya's economy and that of the Horn of Africa.

It is in the same year of reconciliation that over 30 Indian companies came to Kenya in search of investment opportunities and over 15 Chinese companies also visited Kenya for investment.

CORRUPTION

It was in the same year that the Nyanza and Western regions benefited from an investment worth Sh15 billion from a local brewing company.

So it is true that the new-found unity has brought some economic benefits.

Despite this handshake, we, however, must challenge the government to come clean on rampant cases of corruption that are tainting the good name of the country.

The main gist of the handshake was to unite the citizens for industrial and economic development.

The reported loss of Sh21 billion intended for two dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet is a shame.