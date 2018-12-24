By NDIRANGU NGUNJIRI

Christmas, for some people, is a special religious moment; for others, it’s a time for families and friends; and, for many more, this is a time for consumption — especially nyama choma (roast meat) and beer.

For many others, it is a critical time in their business activities — a time in which sales linked to Christmas determine profitability and permit investment in new products and processes. It is these sales that also create employment opportunities — often part-time jobs but also many full-time positions that are reliant on Christmas sales.

Christmas, for many firms, is a major commercial opportunity and a challenge.

Another often overlooked benefit of the Christmas season is the effect it has on an important concept in economic models: Consumer sentiment or outlook. Oftentimes, the actual strength of an economy is less important than how individuals feel it is doing. If Kenya is in a deep recession but Kenyans feel all is well, it is likely that they will continue to spend money and, inadvertently, lift the economy out of that recession.

Jingle bells and holiday cookies tend to give everyone a little extra cheer and the economy benefits as a result. It seems as though this holiday season is only helping to reinforce the bull market of the Kenyan economy.

BIRTH OF CHRIST

As consumers dramatically increase their spending while attempting to express their love for family and friends, businesses give thanks for another year of profitability. While we may be grateful for the salvation promised with the birth of Christ, we can also be thankful for economic prosperity.

Sadly, only in December, more than 30 people (including my brother) have been killed in drink-drive collisions. Nearly one in six road fatalities involve drivers who are over the legal alcohol limit. Drink-driving occurs across the age groups but particularly among young men aged 17-29.

Like divorce, drink-drive collisions contribute to gross domestic product by providing employment but reduce the stock of productive human capital and wastes public investment.

DIVORCE DAY

First comes Christmas, then New Year and the first Monday after the break is divorce day, when e-mails about divorce fill lawyers’ inboxes. A divorce, like a wedding, contributes to gross domestic product.

“Blue Monday” is suggested to occur on the third Monday in January. This is a peak unhappiness moment as the cost of Christmas becomes apparent and festivities recede.

Christmas has a major negative impact on the environment — including manufacture of decorations and giving of often unwanted gifts. These gifts create employment through their production but incur storage costs for recipients and contribute to waste, including carbon emissions. But the waste and recycling industries generate additional employment and business opportunities.

The toy industry is seasonal, with the majority of sales associated with Christmas.

Christmas shopping also puts pressure on retailers, who need to recruit seasonal workers.