The National Youth Service (NYS) was founded by an Act of Parliament on September 1, 1964 with the help of Israel.

It was inspired by the Nahal and Gadna models. Nahal, in Hebrew, refers to a paramilitary Israel Defence Forces programme that combines military service and the establishment of agricultural settlements, while Gadna prepares young people for military service.

Israel had hoped to use the youth training model as their entry point to Africa. Besides Kenya, they had such programmes in Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda.

In February 1966, a motion was brought to Parliament by Embu’s J.G. Mbogo seeking the disbandment of the Israeli-funded unit, arguing that the youth were being trained “for somebody to stand up there and look very big”.

To protect the project from disbandment, it was included as part of disciplined forces in the April 1966 amendment of the Constitution.

Overall, the Nahal movement as crafted by the Israelis in East Africa failed.

Mr Steven Carol, a foreign policy scholar on the Nahal, says the East African experiment did not yield fruit because most of the youths were illiterate and, unlike the Israelis, “they had no avowed enemy, or marauding terrorists across the border”.

With the failed NYS project, the Israelis now turned to training Kenyans in the field of intelligence and security.

Later, the Chinese took over the funding and introduced pre-university training, which was later abandoned.

Over the years, NYS has had to redefine itself after the failed Israeli model. The first director, Geoffrey Griffin, a distinguished disciplinarian, steered the organisation through the early turbulent years to stability (1964-1988).

NYS remained an obscure and meagrely funded department for many years, until 2013 when the President Uhuru Kenyatta government decided to make it a major institution for youth empowerment.

The NYS budget was increased by 1,000 per cent in 2014. But there was a problem; the organisation had severely limited human resource capacity to manage huge budgets and no technical capacity to carry out the projects it claimed it could do.

Further, the organisation has become unnecessarily over-militarised. What followed was massive misuse and monumental wastage of public funds.

The government must decisively deal with NYS’s integrity and technical challenges.