Ken Walibora death huge loss to all literature

The April 10 death of iconic author and scholar Ken Walibora in a traffic accident on Nairobi’s Landhies Road was a huge loss for Kiswahili, literature and scholarship in general.

Renowned for his novels, plays and anthologies of short stories right from his inaugural seminal novel, Siku Njema (Longhorn Publishers, 1996), read as secondary school set books for many years, he was also a television anchor and quality manager for Kiswahili, a senior lecturer and global advocate for the regional lingua franca.

The literary forté and thematic métier and ardour of the University of Nairobi and Ohio State University alumnus, evident in his award-winning books, speak to both the rich quotient of his lodestar as a person and visionary and his country’s people’s predilection for a tawdry national life.

Let’s honour our own by internalising his vision for this country, building better roads, strictly adhering to rules, aspiring to moral rearmament and urging upon ourselves the sanctity of (quality) life.

MULANG’O BARAZA, Nairobi

* * *

As Kiarie Kamau, the East Africa Educational Publishers CEO, rightly put it, Ken Walibora was one of the most prolific Kiswahili authors Kenya has ever produced. A master in the genres of the novel and short story, he caught the attention of global Kiswahili scholars and has had his books selected as set books.

Prof Walibora was also a leading global advocate of African literature in general and Kiswahili in particular. He also inspired many upcoming Kiswahili television anchors and presenters — what with his admirable mastery of the language and articulation of Kiswahili words.

CHIRIBA PATRICK, Mombasa

* * *

It’s believed that literature is the mirror of society. And this is what Ken Walibora used to critic, entertain and educate our community.

Our youth should take this hero as a role model and grab the opportunity of national bereavement to use their talents to serve the nation. That way, the rate of crime and drug abuse in our nation will reduce.

BETTY WIVINYA SOLOMON, Mombasa

* * *

It is devastating to learn that the Kiswahili literary icon might have died in one of the most painful ways that a human being can die.

Road accidents have continued to deny many Kenyans the company of their loved ones.

Ken Walibora was part of each and every one of us. In his death, we have all lost in different ways.

JAMES NDERITU, Murang’a

* * *

Ken Walibora will forever be remembered as a great writer who used his pen to educate, entertain and improve lives.

FLORENCE AYOO ONYANGO, Nairobi

* * *

Ken Walibora Waliaula’s death is a great blow to the Kiswahili fraternity. To honour him, the government must investigate his death and punish any culprit.