Kenya’s oil exports: Why we need to manage expectations

There was pomp and colour when President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off Kenya’s first oil shipment several months ago.

Going by the speeches by the leaders, there are high expectations on how the country will benefit from the oil exports.

However, I believe that Kenyans will not benefit any much more than they benefit from, say titanium mining in Kwale, soda ash in Magadi or carbon dioxide in Kerita.

Mining, oil exploration and drilling is an expensive affair. As such, governments invite investors who pump in financial resources to extract the mineral.

In the case of Kenya, Tullow is the investor in the Turkana oil. According to a report on the EAC website, since Tullow started operations in Ngamia 1 in Turkana seven years ago, they have sunk $2 billion into exploration, drilling and ‘buying’ social licence.

In Turkana, which has been historically marginalised, the company is using a lot of resources for social licence (legitimacy, credibility and trust) through building schools. Tullow will recover the cost of such infrastructure.

REVENUE

When governments invite investors to explore and drill oil, the investor is required to comply with the laws of the land but, most of all, a product-sharing agreement is signed between the government and the investor if the oil deposits are huge enough to be economically viable.

Among the things that the investor and government agree on is the amount or percentages each of the parties will earn in the form of cost oil and profit oil.

Cost oil is the amount of crude oil that the investor (Tullow) is entitled to in order to recover its expenditures.

Tullow will need to recover its $2 billion before we (Kenya) can start asking for our share.

Now, profit oil is after Tullow has recovered its costs, and the government can start enjoying the benefits.

The details of the product-sharing agreement between Tullow and the government has been a well-kept secret.

EXPECTATIONS

If Tullow maintains drilling the 100,000 barrels per day, it will take approximately 15 years before any benefits start trickling down to Kenyans.

The government must now manage expectations. The Turkana community will be most disappointed.

Even after we start getting a percentage of the profit oil, there are further regulations in the petroleum Act on how that oil revenue will be shared between the national and county governments.

The good short-term thing is, Kenyans will be employed, there will be transfer of knowledge and skills, infrastructure development in the marginalised areas and businesses will grow, but petro-dollars will take time.