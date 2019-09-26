Let regulator clarify queries on new private security rules

By BENJAMIN KITUA

By BENJAMIN KITUA

The gazetting of The Private Security (General) Regulations, 2019 on July 5 by the Interior Cabinet secretary which operationalised the Private Security Regulation Act 2016 and the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) requires private security providers to, among others, register with the regulator by January 1 or close shop.

That may sound easy. To the service providers and consumers though, it could be an impossible task and, if it can be accomplished, not within the six months provided.

The private security business in Kenya is a very complex industry catering for diverse consumers — from kiosks to supermarkets and factories to private homes and slum dwellings, mid-level estates to the posh neighbourhoods, government and private offices, institutions, embassies and international agencies.

Again, different categories of individuals — from the common mwananchi to top civil servants, politicians, captains of industry and VVIPs — consume these services.

RIGHTS

Basically, consumers include people of all walks of life and also premises, all with different security needs.

Provision of security to citizens and their property is a constitutional right and the government’s duty to provide free of charge as it is catered for by taxes.

The government has failed in this basic task; hence the need for the private security services.

A conservative estimate puts the number of private security service providers in Kenya at 2,000-3,000 individuals and companies employing 500,000 to 600,000 workers countrywide, without taking into account the many informal operators.

Hence, the following questions: first is registration. Does the PSRA have the capacity to inspect, vet, register and license all the providers within deadline?

Are all the service providers in a position to meet the requirements and exorbitant fees by then?

COSTLY AFFAIR

Secondly, training. Who will train the huge workforce? Who will foot the cost - trainees, employers or the government?

Is it possible to train such a huge workforce within the few months, with most of them full-time staff?

Thirdly, cost of services. Private security services are very expensive with the major component going to remunerating the employee.

This expense is borne by the client, so the guard is paid according to what the client can afford. However, the Act purports to dictate the salaries to be paid.

Fourthly, most university graduates start work at job group “H”, with guards earning higher than that, what’s the logic of acquiring a degree when one can earn the same amount with a high school certificate?

AUDIT

Lastly, since the government pays lower salaries than the private sector, most public entities may go without security services.

The much the government can do is lock rogues out of the industry. This can be done through thorough vetting during registration of companies (a task previously performed by the NIS) and requiring employees to get police clearance (issued with a certificate of good conduct) and employers positive vetting and proper documentation.