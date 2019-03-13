Huge opportunity for Kenya to localise environment conference

By LETTER

Kenya is hosting the UN Environment Assembly (Unea) for the fourth time, in Nairobi.

But beyond Unea 4, we need to localise this great assembly and give it a national outlook that can reach out to all Kenyans.

And we have an opportunity to re-evaluate our environmental status. We must not only look at the success of banning plastic bags, but also analyse our steps towards a clean environment and preparedness in responding to climate crises that may arise.

The Ministry of Environment can do more to localise international conferences on climate change — such as Congress of Parties (COP-2018) that took place in Poland.

We must look back and take up ideas from the previous forums and analyse their impact on environmental conservation, just transition and the success of combating climate change effects.

We must take responsibility individually and refuse to pass the buck across institutions.

Even with Unea 4 under way, we must ask ourselves how many Kenyans are aware of it. How many are conscious of the need to conserve and protect our environment?

What is the engagement with the youth, the future of this nation and the beneficiaries of today’s interventions?

What is their role in safeguarding the environment since they would suffer the consequences the most?

Kenyans have witnessed the effects of climate change many times, especially with the rainy season, which wreaks havoc in the country.

How prepared are we for climate disasters? Kenya has made milestones in terms of policies.

Current challenges demand that we fast-track implementation of such policies — like National Climate Change Policy, National Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2022 and Climate Change Act.

In addition, we need to simplify the complex climate change language so that a Kenyan cutting down a tree will see the need to plant two and one throwing away waste will see the need to recycle.

Unea 4, which is themed ‘Innovative Solution for Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Consumption and Production’, is spot on.

Human activities that damage the environment have played a negative role in increasing greenhouse gas emissions, hence environmental pollution.

To realise our ambitious development paradigm, Vision 2030, stringent measures must be put in place to tame the vagaries of climate change, lest we face an environmental apocalypse.

It is high time we addressed the detrimental effects of environmental pollution and focused on creating a conductive environment for business growth and development.

Sustainable and efficient resource management is the way out of the current environmental quagmire, and transition from fossil to clean and renewable energy is one of the solutions.