By MYLES LEO

More by this Author

A swarm of about one square kilometre can consume the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people.

The recent revelations that the new swarm of desert locusts is threatening East Africa are worrying indeed. Some reports estimate that this new wave will be 20 times worse than the one that occurred in February.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the locusts present an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the area.

A swarm of about one square kilometre can consume the same amount of food in one day as 35,000 people. Each locust is able to eat its body weight in food every day.

NEW INVASION

Most of the new swarms have been forming in Somalia, Ethiopia, and northern and central Kenya. The new invasion is made up of mostly adult locusts, who are especially voracious eaters.

The first swarm, which occurred in February, was the worst that East Africa has seen for the past 70 years.

It has been exacerbated in particular by climate change and the war in Yemen. Global warming brought upon us a particularly heavy rainy period in March in the Horn of Africa, which made the climate conditions ripe for more breeding.

This is a form of natural disaster that is directly influenced by humans.

The swarm of pestilence is not a result of the environmental damage that Kenyans inflict upon our natural habitat.

Rather, it is the result of overall climate change due to humanity’s overconsumption and lack of commitment to using renewable resources and energy.

ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE

Unfortunately, it is often the case that low income countries are disproportionately affected by the environmental damage caused by high consuming, high income countries. This phenomenon is seen across South Asia and Africa.

Now, it has become even harder for Kenyan officials to fight the infestation due to the spread of Covid-19. Trans-border pesticide deliveries have been slowed down and subsequently, aerial spraying has been limited.

While it is an unfair situation, we must make lemonade out of lemons.

The government has been focusing on environmental conservation. Countries like Kenya are the ones most affected, so out leaders must act.

To protect the environment, the government has put in place measures like banning plastic carrier bags, to standing up against pro-poaching.

The Big Four Agenda, the government’s development goals are achieving food security for all Kenyans.

Working towards this goal is one of the most important elements of achieving a stable, middle income economy.

Due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, Kenya is facing one of its most significant challenges of the 21st century.

Not only are the locusts now more difficult to eradicate, but job losses and unpaved leave across the country will result in significant challenges for many Kenyan families in the coming months.

FIGHT COVID-19

If we are to eradicate this threat as quickly and efficiently as possible, we must put a little faith in the government and all measures that have been enacted to fight Covid-19.

This includes respecting all curfew measures and staying at home to maintain physical distancing as much as possible.

Reports of quarantined Kenyans escaping puts all of our lives at risk, and anyone who does not respect the rules should recognise the damage they can cause.

We have been dealt a bad hand, but that does not mean we will not win the game.

We will be even stronger for overcoming the challenges that other nations have not had to face. Our resilience is one of the things that holds us together as Kenyans, bound by a shared history and a love of our land.