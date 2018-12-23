By HARRISON MWIRIGI IKUNDA

The government has intensified activities aimed at enforcing the famous ‘Michuki Rules’ on traffic regulations. The no-nonsense then-Transport minister John Michuki introduced very tough measures at the onset of retired President Mwai Kibaki’s reign.

These rules, especially targeted at public passenger transport, more so the ubiquitous matatus, almost brought sanity to our roads. That in 2004 Kenyans were ready to walk to work if that would make the regulations come to force and the vehicles to comply was an indicator of the resolve by a public tired of the recklessness and state of the industry then.

That the matatus were a public transport mess was not, and is still not, in doubt. That we went back to the mess of yore is a big shame and an indicator of how our society quickly malfunctions when there is poor oversight.

Matatu is an important sector in Kenya. But the cartel-like and rogue nature of its operations makes it look like a bandit industry.

The rot has penetrated the society deeply owing to the sheer audacity to defy simple, sensible laws by drivers whose reckless driving endangers their own lives and those of their passengers and all other road users.

TRAFFIC POLICE

Add to that a seemingly acquiescent law enforcement agency, the traffic police, and to an extent the public.

Avarice is a glorified culture in Kenya and, hence why corruption, which destroys the fabric of society, thrives in abundance.

With the recent renewed drive on road safety, the question is how long the enforcement of ‘Michuki Rules’ will last.

We have seen in the past the regulations abandoned or selectively enforced after the late Michuki left the Transport ministry. From there, it was free fall to anarchy. But regulations aimed at protecting lives should never be eased.

That said, there are numerous reforms that need to be further undertaken in the transport sector. Besides taming bad habits, the roads also need to be improved and some of them even redesigned. It is also well known that we have inadequate of all-weather smooth roads.

CONSTRAINED ECONOMY

Although it is a tall order to finance it in our constrained economy, building and improvement of the road infrastructure is a necessity for the economy.

Evil breeds more evil and quickly or systematically destroys everything. We are all paying a price for a thriving corruption culture in our society.

The matatu or rather the public transport industry is one that can help address the job shortages of certain cadre of labour in Kenya. However, the rogue industry keeps attracting more shadowy characters and behaviours.

But as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has shown with his resolve in the dockets he has handled, where there is a will there is a way.