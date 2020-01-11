Mt Kenya leaders must drop old tune for issue-based talks

Mt Kenya region leaders are behaving like wounded sharks in the ocean who only need to see and smell blood to annihilate one another.

It is a new year again but the leaders are still dancing the old tune that has become boring and meaningless to Kenyans.

In the region, it is still the old wine skins with no potent and new wine. They keep on fighting over non-issues.

They have become the proverbial outsiders who cry louder than the bereaved. It is said whoever pays the piper calls the tune. These leaders are proving this to be true with their behaviour.

We are only 12 days into the new year but the political heat in the region makes one wonder what the situation will be like come the end of 2020.

Do Mt Kenya leaders really have what it takes at their fingertips? What exactly do they propose as the way forward?

Much as we would like to believe they are not as confused as their statements tellingly indicate, what leadership qualities are they exhibiting?

Central Kenya leaders, and this is unfortunate, seem to believe that standing up to the President and defying him is a show of leadership. Though this is a mark of courage, it is a no-brainer.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nothing to lose in the current confusion.

It is Mt Kenya leaders who are losing while those out to divide them are laughing all the way to the bank.

Let these leaders reason together or perish together. Leadership right now should be about development for the people. Succession politics is a waste of time at the moment.

Only God knows who will become the president of this country.

The leaders should focus on leading their people to prosperity.

David M. Kigo, Nairobi

***

I would like to urge Deputy President William Ruto not to fight President Kenyatta just because he was promised the top seat in 2022.

Becoming the president of a country is not a sweet that has to be handed over no matter what deals were cut.

The DP should either keep working and campaign when the right time comes or if he feels he cannot work with the President anymore, it is better to resign and campaign from outside.

Let Kenyans do away with the notion that individuals can deliver the presidency to others, everyone must sell their candidature to the citizens.