By PETER GITHUNA

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, confusion and misconceptions on what can be done to protect ourselves from the disease abound.

Below are some the misconceptions and even myths that you should be aware of as you try to stay safe.

Exposing yourself to sun or temperature higher than 25 degrees Celsius does not prevent coronavirus since the disease is in the body.

Drinking alcohol doesn’t prevent Covid-19, it only increases your risks to health problems.

Banish the lie that it can’t be transmitted only in hot areas and that the novel coronavirus thrives in cold climes; little study has been conducted to prove this.

Taking a hot bath doesn’t prevent coronavirus since the body temperature remains around 37 degrees centigrade, also extreme hot water can damage the skin layer.

New coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquitoes since it’s a respiratory form of virus. It can only be spread only through the droplets originating from an infected person through cough, saliva droplets and nose discharge.

Hand dryers cannot destroy the new coronavirus and may cause the skin irritation.

Use of thermal scanners will only detect people in symptomatic stage but not in asymptomatic stage of the disease transmission since it takes two to 10 days for the fever to develop.

Spraying of chlorine and alcohol outside the body will not kill the virus in an already infected person since it has entered the body.

Pneumonia vaccines do not protect against the coronavirus since it is new but respiratory vaccines are highly recommended to protect the health of a patient.

Use of saline water to rinse the nose cannot protect against Covid-19 since there is no evidence.

Use of garlic is healthy since it’s contains antimicrobial effects although currently there is no any evidence linking garlic in prevention of coronavirus.

Everyone can be affected by new coronavirus. However, those who have with pre-existing medical conditions are more vulnerable since the immune system is weak.

Common antibiotics are not effective in control of the new coronavirus, they are used in bacterial infections. However, in case hospitalized, the patient can be given.

To date there is no approved specific treatment or medicine to treat coronavirus. The medicine that’s prescribed only relieves the symptoms.