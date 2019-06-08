The numerous mega corruption and other perplexing scandals were unearthed by NMG. It was the first to reveal the grand rackets in the construction of fictitious Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

The proponents or originators of the #Nationmediagarbage are paid individuals. They were paid to launch a fierce social media war on Nation Media Group, the leading media house in East and Central Africa.

While the media houses are subject to public criticism, the originators did not mention a specific law NMG has contravened. Thus, the attack was unwarranted, unjustified and uncalled-for.

The law is very clear. Freedom of media is provided for in the Constitution. Thus, an individual who feels aggrieved by an issue highlighted in the media has the right to report the matter to relevant authorities. It is, therefore, misleading and stereotypical to troll a media house whose reputation is known far and wide for its transparent, unbiased and fair reporting.

The numerous mega corruption and other perplexing scandals were unearthed by NMG. It was the first to reveal the grand rackets in the construction of fictitious Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet.

The troll came at a time when two Standard Group journalists were assaulted and injured by students and teachers of St Stevens Girls School in Machakos.

Media helps people to make informed decisions. Thus, when those accused of rots in government are exposed, they tremble.