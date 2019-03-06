Use devolution meet platform to fine-tune new governance system

By LETTERS

Six years since devolution was introduced in Kenya in 2013, we would be miles ahead if its policies were keenly implemented by the leadership.

A total of Sh1.6 trillion has so far been distributed among the 47 counties, yet public hospitals still lack medicine, schools do not have enough classrooms and most of the roads are impassable.

Building 10 more referral hospitals would cost only Sh500 billion, but more money continues to be embezzled year in, year out.

We cannot claim that devolution has not transformed the lives of Kenyans in some way. However, more could have been done with all those trillions that were set aside for the purpose.

The ongoing Sixth Annual Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga County might shed some light on the anomaly, if, apart from discussing this year’s agenda – which includes health coverage and the national government’s ‘Big Four Agenda’ as well as allocation of funds to the devolved units – the leaders will also look into the reason performance has been below par.

This is the sixth such meeting, and there will be the seventh and the eighth, but things will remain the same if the annual gatherings continue being talking shops.

One agenda that would really be effective is to look at how much money, for example, a county was given in a certain year and how the funds were used.

Corruption is our biggest challenge. In fact, it should be among the pillars of the 'Big Four'. Kenya has resources and funds, but the leaders who are in charge of allocation are the problem.

Let devolution conferences be devoid of long hypocritical speeches and full of workable ideas; otherwise, Kenya will remain a ‘poor’ country forever.

Rose Kawira Nyaga, Nakuru.

As the weeklong devolution conference goes on in Kirinyaga, the question is, "does it add value to common mwananchi?" I hope it will not be a talk show with the intention of distracting Kenyans from the runaway graft.

This forum gives stakeholders an opportunity to review the performance of county governments. We expect our leaders to learn from the mistakes of those who came before them.

But are we afraid of change or are our leaders simply ignorant?

Instead of improvement, we have a growing incidence of graft. It is safe to say corruption has been devolved. Our leaders are out there living lavishly on public resources.

The public should get a chance to point out to the leaders their shortcomings and commend them for areas where effort has been witnessed.

Those who have given their all in improving the lives of the people deserve appreciation.

Despite the challenges that came with the new system, however, it has achieved in six years what the central government failed to in 50 years.

Our hope is that the annual conference is not just a junket for governors but a serious forum to deliberate on the accomplished tasks and those in the wings.