Plan to import maize just after glut is suspect

The move by the Ministry of Agriculture to allow importation of maize from Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine by the end of next month is, at best, suspicious.

This is because maize harvest in Kenya hit the highest level last year with 44 million bags, a 20 per cent increase from the previous high.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has claimed that the government took the decision when it became apparent that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has four million bags of maize, which can only last to the end of this month.

Despite NCPB intending to buy two million bags of maize from farmers at Sh2,300 per 90kg bag early this year, they could only secure 417,000 bags with farmers opting to sell their produce to the better-paying traders and millers.

Rift Valley leaders say the country has enough grain but it is hoarded by cartels. They estimate that the region has 25 million bags of maize in farmers’ stores.

CARTELS

The government’s move to import 12.5 million bags by the end of next month comes hot on the heels of a drought and famine in arid and semi-arid areas early this year, even as farmers in the Rift Valley said they had lots of maize in their stores which the government was yet to buy.

The government also said that the country had enough food.

The dust from last year’s debacle of maize imports from Mexico is yet to settle.

Then, the government paid a high price of Sh3,900 per imported 90kg bag while it bought the same quantity from local farmers at Sh2,300.

Last November, the Cabinet approved the purchase of two million bags of maize at the lower price, which was disputed by Rift Valley MPs and farmers. It was a reduction from 2.5 million bags purchased the previous year.

The variance in the price of imported and local maize opens the Pandora’s box of the real intentions of dark forces always forcing importation, even when there is a bumper harvest.

PRICE

This import window will only open up the country to exploitation by a few individuals instead of benefiting farmers.

The government seems to always prefer imports instead of supporting local farmers by buying their maize at the same price that it imports at.

Last year, despite the intention of Parliament’s agriculture committee that the government increase the farm gate price maize, the ministry was adamant that that was not possible.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur told the committee that the ministry’s hands were tied as regards the price of maize.

Some of the millers who bought maize from farmers are now hoarding it to create an artificial shortage so that they can be allowed to import.

Sabotage of projects such as the Sh7 billion Galana Kulalu can be traced to the ever-recurring shortage.

The lack of goodwill from government towards maize farmers will cement claims that officials are always in cahoots with cartels to deny the local farmers a better price so that a few powerful individuals benefit.