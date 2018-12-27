By Kennedy Buhere

In Correct the anomalies in selection (Saturday Nation, Dec. 15), James Onyango expressed his concern that a girl with no disability was admitted to a special school, saying the Education ministry should correct the alleged anomalies.

Selection of secondary schools is based on a coding system that Kenya National Examinations Council has allocated to all schools and which heads of schools know. The schools don’t, therefore, use names of the schools the candidates have chosen but the codes of the schools as provided by Knec.

The case arose because of the mix-up of school codes at the school level during the selection and registration of candidates.

The Knec usually gives parents and learners an opportunity to confirm or verify the information they initially provided during registration for KCPE and their choice of secondary school.

It is failure to confirm or verify the correctness of the information the learners initially gave Knec that leads to situations where a child without disability gets admitted to a special school.

Similar mismatches happen when a girl gets admitted to a boys-only school or vice-versa.

It is important that parents get involved in the process of KCPE registration by ensuring their children give the correct data during the process.

They should also be available to confirm or verify the information when the Knec sends back the information to this effect for their confirmation and verification.